Exiled music legend Thomas Mapfumo is calling for the return of five vehicles that were confiscated by police in 2000. Speaking from his base in the United States, Mapfumo claimed that the allegations of purchasing stolen BMWs, which led to the seizure, were baseless.

Mapfumo argued that the individuals who sold him the cars remained free in Zimbabwe, questioning the legitimacy of his own arrest. The iconic musician, known for his outspoken criticism of Zanu PF, stated that ongoing government harassment over the issue forced him to flee to the United States in 2004.

“When they seized my cars, the police alleged they were stolen,” Mapfumo said. “But George Shugo, who sold them to me, was never arrested. It seemed they were more interested in punishing me for my criticism of Zanu PF.”

The cars were reportedly kept at Morris Depot, but when an associate, Cuthbert Chirombo, attempted to retrieve them, they had vanished.

Mapfumo emphasized that he never engaged in any criminal activity and is determined to recover his vehicles, with his lawyer currently handling the case. “I want my cars back, and my lawyer is working on it. They want me to return to Zimbabwe to present my case, but I suspect it could be a trap by Mnangagwa’s regime.”

Supporters of the then-Robert Mugabe regime have used the vehicle case to argue that Mapfumo fled the country to avoid criminal charges, not political persecution. However, Mapfumo insists that the accusations were politically motivated, a result of his outspoken criticism of the Mugabe government.