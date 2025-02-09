Presidential spokesperson George Charamba has threatened to rape human rights defender, Namatai Kwekweza.

Charamba made the threat using one of his ghosts X handles, @jamwanda2.

Kwekweza had said: “You have remained silent about your rape Case: Tell us, why are you abusing women.”

Responding to Charamba former legislator and lawyer Fadzayi Mahere posted.

“Dear @edmnangagwa, Is it not time to fire @Jamwanda2? He’s not a good look for you, your office or indeed the nation.

“Quite frankly, his conduct stinks and his language is a disgrace to every Zimbabwean. It’s a mess.

We need new leaders.🇿🇼

Zwnews