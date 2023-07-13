President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa’s spokesperson George Charamba has threatened journalists with arrest over presidential candidate Saviour Kasukuwere story.

Responding to a story by a local online publication which suggests that Kasukuwere has the backing of the security sector, Charamba warned that the journalists could be called by police for questioning.

Using his ghost twitter handle, Toedza Zvimwe, Charamba said: “I WONDER IF THESE RECKLESS SOROS PSEUDO-JOURNALISTS KNOW THAT THEY CAN BE INVITED TO THE POLICE STATION TO VALIDATE THEIR CLAIMS AGAINST THE ZIMBABWEAN SECURITY FORCES, WHICH IS TO SAY TO SHARE WITH LAW ENFORCEMENT AGENCIES THEIR AVERMENT OF CONSPIRACY”

However, in response to the threat, Kasukuwere’s spokesperson Jacqueline Sande called Charamba to order saying her team is coming for people like him.

“Manyora nama capital letter kwakanaka here nhai Mhofu. Munenge Makuwira BP, I had Zika zvayo. We’re coming for you with everything we’ve got. Brave up for a tough battle. We’re prepared,” she said.

