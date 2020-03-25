Panic has gripped Harare after it emerged that President Mnangagwa’s aides are under quarantine after the late Zororo Makamba visited ED’s offices days before he died of coronavirus.

Government spokesperson George Charamba confirmed the development:

Zororo Makamba came in contact with three staff members in the President’s Office and the officers have now been placed in 21 days quarantine. He also met officials in the Finance Ministry.

Zororo a 30-year-old journalist and son of Telecel millionaire James Makamba succumbed to the virus on Monday at Wilkins Hospital in Harare.

Meanwhile, it has been established that Zimbabwe’s biggest hospital Parirenyatwa only has 5 ventilators and less than 6 beds to accommodate people with serious breathing problems and covid-19 related health issues.

Mthuli Ncube coronavirus quarantine

Following reports that Finance Minister Mthuli Ncube is currently in self-isolation, Information Ministry Secretary, Nick Mangwana has shot down the spurious rumours. This follows after the finance minister triggered coronavirus fears and massive outrage on social media after jetting out of the country to conduct government business in Europe despite government banning foreign travels.

Mangwana said: