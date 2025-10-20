Presidential spokesperson George Charamba could be in serious trouble, even to the extent of being fired.

President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa’s alleged hitman Temba Mliswa has hinted.

Posting on his X handle, Mliswa accused Charamba of being a chameleon, adding that the guy has a history of betraying his bosses.

Mliswa writes: Why are some of you acting surprised by allegations that George Charamba should be investigated for letting down the President. The guy has a history for betraying his principals!

Mai Mugabe realised it and called him out in public before. While at that time his cause appeared noble the underlying factor was still betrayal of a principal!

While Prof Jonathan Moyo, whom he worked with, ran away (with his professional dignity intact) how did he survive? It’s an indication of suspicious conduct which may amount to sacrificing others for self expediency.

His latest conduct, as a Presidential Spokesperson, when the President came under siege has been very telling and speaks of a compromised character.

His lackadaisical approach is not just absence of passion and initiative but a wilful removal of those factors to sabotage the President.

One has to learn to serve one master faithfully and not be preoccupied with surviving to serve in every administration that comes in.

How does one act normal and even peddle the mirage of normalcy in a situation which everyone can see is a President facing internal attacks?

As it is Prof Moyo is actually doing a better job from a propaganda perspective advancing the Presidential cause more effectively.

The situation hasn’t been helped by Nick Mangwana’s own weak approach in a volatile environment. In a scenario where rivals have defrocked themselves of diplomacy, humility and etiquette in relation to the President why does the President’s own defence retain false humility and continue delicately tiptoeing around.

If that isn’t sabotage or selling out its ineffectiveness! All of which warrant one thing!