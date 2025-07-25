President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa’s spokesperson George Charamba has rubbished a letter that is making rounds on social media suggesting that Rtd General Ambrose Mutinhiri has been appointed Vice President.

Posting on one of his X handles @Jamwanda2, Charamba bemoaned what he calls abuse of social media warned that enough is enough.

“WHEN A FULL GROWN UP HUMAN BEING SPENDS TIME COMPOSING SUCH COUNTERFEIT MESSAGE, THEY HOPE TO ACHIEVE WHAT????

“THIS FRAUDULENT MISUSE OF SOCIAL MEDIA TO PEDDLE LIES ATTRACTS CONSEQUENCES. TAMEDZERERA ZVAKWANA,” he said.

According to the statement doing the rounds on social media, Mutinhiri was allegedly replacing Vice President Kembo Mohadi, who was said to have retired due to ill health.

But government spokesperson Nick Mangwana says there’s no truth to it and he’s urging the public not to fall for such poorly disguised misinformation.

Zwnews