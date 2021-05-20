President Emmerson Mnangagwa, who reportedly took part in the Gukurahundi killings recently voted at the a United Nations General Assembly against a measure that seeks to protect vulnerable populations against “genocide, war crimes, ethnic cleansing and crimes against humanity.

The resolution was adopted by 115 countries, but 15 nations, mostly those that have the worst record on human rights violations, including Zimbabwe voted against the resolution.

Meanwhile, Presidential spokesperson George Charamba defended his boss’ vote, saying Zimbabwe’s foreign policy options at the United Nations are that clear, and grounded in its own history, experience, interests, principles and understanding of world affairs.

He added that Zimbabwe voted against the omnibus General Assembly Resolution especially because of the part of it to do with the responsibility to protect.

Charamba pointed out that those with no sense of recent history or who mistakenly think western global imperial power is benign and benevolent, forgetting that it was precisely this same clause – RESPONSIBILITY TO PROTECT – which was used to attack Gaddafi’s Libya, and which almost got invoked for use against Zimbabwe had it not been for the double veto by Russia and China.

He said Libya tells the world how the West needs the clause to arrogate unto itself the RESPONSIBILITY TO INVADE FOR OIL, LAND, MINERALS and other INTERESTS using spurious grounds and securing a veneer of UN legality. Today, Gaddafi is dead; Libya continues to die while the West retains the PREROGATIVE TO DO WAR WHILE STEALING LIBYAN OIL.

“AMIDST THAT WAR IT STARTED AND CONTINUES TO FUND AND FAN! Often what is termed GENOCIDE is not that; rather, it neatly fits within Western extra-territorial goals. This is why what Israel does against the Palestinians falls neither under GENOCIDE or RESPONSIBILITY TO PROTECT,” said Charamba using his shadow twitter handle @Jamwanda.

