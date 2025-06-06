The Geo Pomona Waste Management has issued a waste collection schedule for the capital city, Harare.

Waste collection and management has for long been a tall order for the local authority, sometimes due to lack of enough trucks.

Apparently, Geo Pomona, which was controversially handpicked by the government to manage Harare’s waste management services says it is expanding to all provinces, even without agreements with other local authorities.

Geo Pomona executive chairman and CEO Dilesh Nguwaya, speaking in Belarus after his company signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Belarus government, said:

“Geo Pomona has gone a step up because we want to replicate what we are doing in Harare to all the other nine provinces where we are going to deal with all the refuse waste collection.

“We’re going to collect the whole area, and we are going to manage all the waste remaining in the country.”

Zwnews