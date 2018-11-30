Genius Ginimbi Kadungure found not guilty in R1 581 890 fraud case, still not out of the woods

HARARE: Businessman Genius “Ginimbi” Kadungure is now a free man after he was acquitted of fraud charges involving a mining equipment supply deal.

Kadungure was accused of defrauding Zanu-PF legislator Cde Dexter Nduna and a Kadoma miner Enos Gatawa of R1 581 890.

He appeared before Harare magistrate Mr Morgen Nemadire who said that there was no evidence linking Kadungure to the crime.

“The evidence that was presented before the court does not link the accused to the crime in any way, there is no rational connection between the accused and the victims.”

Kadungure was initially arrested together with tender millionaire Wicknell Chivayo who was found not guilty two weeks ago.

The two are still facing other serious charges of money laundering and corruption involving millions of dollars.

chronicle