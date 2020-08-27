Prof Jonathan Moyo has sensationally claimed Foreign Affairs minister Sibusiso Moyo is working on grabbing power from President Emmerson Mnangagwa who rose through a military coup in November 2017.

Speaking at the Crisis in Zimbabwe’s Dialogue Series under the theme; “Zimbabwe’s prospects: transition, imperatives and stability” zoom discussion moderated by broadcaster Violet Gonda, Moyo claimed calls were growing louder for SB Moyo to replace Mnangagwa.

“It’s being whispered widely, and the whispers are getting louder, that SB has emerged as a center of power with his own ambitions and that he now fancies his chances,

“He’s said to command some considerable influence in the defence forces, having served as ZDF (Zimbabwe Defence Forces) de facto prime minister, in the (Constantino) Chiwenga years, when he effectively ran the army’s business enterprises and interests.

Senior Zanu PF officials are reportedly not happy over Mnangagwa’s handling of the economy.

This also comes as factionalism is heavily brewing in the ruling party. Allegations claiming Mnangagwa is in a fight over power with his deputy Constantino Chiwenga. Cleveria Chizema, a Zanu PF official was recently fired from the party by Mnangagwa over the matter.

Moyo dismissed chances that Chiwenga could take over from Mnangagwa but introduced SB Moyo as a potential candidate for the highest job in the country.

“General Chiwenga has influence on the ZNA (Zimbabwe National Army) through General Edzai Chimonyo and retired generals (most posted to diplomatic missions).

“However, General Chimonyo, who had been away on diplomatic services for 10 years before returning to command ZNA, has not quite managed to settle down and has not been able to assert effective authority among field commanders.

“Chiwenga’s long spell outside the country on health grounds in 2019, weakened his base not only within ZDF but also within Zanu PF. Concerns over his health have cast doubt about his leadership prospects.

“Many now see him more as a kingmaker than a king in waiting. Nevertheless, some Zanu PF Politburo members are said to be working for a Chiwenga takeover, and these include Tendai Savanhu, Cleveria Chizema. Bigwigs like Obert Mpofu and Patrick Chinamasa have also been linked to Chiwenga. In the lower ranks, the likes of Godfrey Tsenengamu, Jim Kunaka among others,” Moyo said.

“Like in 2017, the critical flare-up in 2020 is within the system and not between it and the opposition,” Moyo said.

Moyo added that Mnangagwa did not have political influence in the ruling party but he could remain in control of the military intelligence, police and the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ).