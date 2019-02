Presidential spokesperson Mr George Charamba says deputy leader, General Constantino Chiwenga is back from India where he had gone for emergency treatment.

Charamba said Chiwenga has fully recovered.

He was quoted by the state media saying, “The Vice President returned this evening after a successful treatment. He has fully recovered and is raring to go.”

The report said, Chiwenga was accompanied by his wife, Mary, and Health and Child Care Deputy Minister Dr John Mangwiro.

agencies