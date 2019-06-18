GENERAL Chiwenga Appointed Zim Acting President

HARARE: Vice President Coinstantino Chiwenga has been appointed Acting President. This was announced on Tuesday when President Emmerson Mnangagwa left the country headed to Mozambique.

Zimlive reported that Mnangagwa left the country without his two Vice Presidents present to attend the usual airport farewell rituals.

Chiwenga is reportedly to be very unwell to appear in public following lengthy treatment in India recently.

Mnangagwa will join other African leaders in Mozambique for the 12th Africa-US Business Summit themed ‘Advancing a Resilient and Sustainable US-Africa Partnership’. Zimbabwe has an opportunity to engage, network, explore and advocate for trade and investment.

