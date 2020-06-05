Mary-Kate Kahari

CAPE TOWN– Vice President, Rtd General Constantino Chiwenga, has allegedly been advised to consider ordering a shutdown of the country, should Zimbabwe be hit by a second wave of the deadly Coronavirus pandemic, to avoid hostile foreign militaries being deployed to Harare, under the guise of an “International Covid-19 response”, Spotlight Zimbabwe, has been told.



Defence officials close to the dreaded Joint Operations Command (JOC), this week said the vice president, could also escalate President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s indefinite lockdown, in a bid to contain feared looming mass protests and food riots across the country, amid growing shortages of mealie-meal and sugar.

Zimbabwe is currently facing a maize meal crisis due to the stringent lockdown conditions that were imposed upon a number of countries that supply Zimbabwe with maize. The shortage of sugar has been attributed, to a local business tycoon, who is accused of exporting the commodity to neighbouring countries, to earn forex, while starving the home market.

“The political situation in this country, has reached a boiling point,” said a senior army officer privy to JOC operations and recent meetings. “There is a failed fifth column in our system seeking to have foreign military intervention in our country, under cover of an International Covid-19 response team in the event of a second wave of the pandemic occuring, but there’s going to be a shutdown to foil the invasion. Our VP in his capacity as JOC chairman, and head of the Covid-19 Taskforce, has been advised by his special advisor and army consultant, Mengistu Haile Mariam, to counter those machinations by enlisting the military support of China. That’s why we have had a significant number of Chinese medical and military experts coming into the country. We shall actually end up having a permanent Chinese reserve force in the country.”

The army officer said, Chiwenga’s move has cast concrete on the president’s backers plot to buy him time in office out of chaos, as ultimately another wave of the Covid-19 crisis, could have seen Mnangagwa having grounds to form a Government of National Unity (GNU), with small opposition parties and avoid being forced out of power.



“It’s a checkmate for the VP and his faction. Clearly there’s no way out for the president. Their scheme to buy him time in office out of pandemic chaos, has been cast in concrete. Remember sometime in 2014, foreign militaries deployed more than 5,000 personnel to West Africa as part of the International Ebola response. There is intelligence that a similar deployment of an International Covid-19 response, was being planned for Africa, where as you already know Zimbabwe is a prime target because of our foreign policy.”

The involvement of foreign military during the Ebola crisis was unprecedented.

According to The Global Observatory, a publication of the International Peace Institute, which provides timely analysis on peace and security issues by experts, journalists, and policymakers, a recent University of Sydney report on civil-military relations during the Ebola outbreak, shows that: “The US military under Operation United Assistance deployed approximately 2,900 personnel primarily to Liberia to train local health workers and set up treatment units. Under its Operation Gritrock, the United Kingdom deployed some 750 military personnel primarily to Sierra Leone beginning in October 2014. Other countries’ militaries such as Canada and Germany also contributed.”

Suspicions of foreign military deployment to the continent to help curb Covid-19 only worsened in April, when Melinda Gates, wife of billionaire businessman and Microsoft founder, Bill Gates, warned that there will be dead bodies all over the streets of Africa if the world does not act fast enough.



Melinda stated this while speaking on the effect of the Coronavirus disease in the third world countries on Cable News Network (CNN).

The billionaire wife said her heart was in Africa, adding that she was worried that the continent might not be able to handle the devastating effect of the virus.

“It’s going to be horrible in the developing world,” she said.

“Part of the reasons you are seeing the case numbers still do not look very bad, is because they don’t have access to many tests. Look at what is happening in Ecuador, they are putting bodies out on the streets, you are going to see that in countries in Africa.”

The ministry of defence, public relations office, yesterday said they were not authorized to comment about “JOC activities and the office of the Vice President”.

