Prominent musician Gemma Griffiths has released lyric video for her recent track, Ndichatarisa.

Making the announcement, Griffiths said the video is now available on YouTube.

“Ask and you shall receive! The Ndichatarisa LYRIC VIDEO with English, Shona and Ndebele translations is OUT NOW on YouTube!!” She said.

Griffiths rose to stardom when she collaborated with Wallace Chirumiko popularly known as Winky D on Mugarden.

Plotted in the imarginary Garden of Eden, Mugarden chronicles the story of the first ever human beings Adam and Eve, with Winky D asking Griffiths not to betray him.

Apparently, Griffiths says she owes her music career to local Zimdancehall chanter Winky D who is now facing a blackout from the state owned media houses and broadcasting stations.

This is after he launched a politically charged album Eureka Eureka on New Year’s eve, state broadcaster ZBC and radio station Star FM appear to have an unwritten rule of muting Winky D at their respective stations.

Zwnews