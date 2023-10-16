The late musician, Garry Mapanzure, who tragically lost his life in a car accident on the Beitbridge-Masvingo highway, was laid to rest at Lawn Cemetery in Masvingo on Monday. Garry, aged 25, passed away the day after the horrific accident, which also claimed the life of a close friend and student, Langton Madima, as well as the life of his sister’s child. His sister, Margret Zigomo, is currently admitted to Masvingo Provincial Hospital, while another friend, Respina Machokoto, aged 21, is also receiving treatment.

Garry’s family and friends came together to mourn his untimely passing, celebrating his joyful and passionate nature and his dedication to utilizing his talents to the fullest. Siblings of the late musician shared their grief, expressing their disbelief at his sudden demise. His sister, Kudzai, reminisced about his warm and affectionate nature, referring to him as a kind brother who left a profound impact.

Vimbai, another sister, highlighted his ability to spread happiness and positivity, mentioning his use of his talents.

Munyaradzi, Garry’s older brother, fondly recalled their shared experiences and the bond they had as siblings. Victor, another brother, commented on Garry’s infectious joy and the smiles he brought to people’s faces.

Garry’s mother-in-law, who treated him as a son, spoke of her deep sorrow and disbelief at the tragic news. She referred to him as her only son, expressing the pain of his loss.

Officials from his former school in Masvingo celebrated Garry’s remarkable talents and his passion for life, remembering him as an enthusiastic rugby player who valued both quality life and education. His early talents were evident to those who knew him from the start.