Gang caught smuggling stolen BMW across Limpopo from SA to Zimbabwe

The South Africa Police Service (SAPS) on Thursday busted a criminal syndicate which was towing a vehicle from South Africa to Zimbabwe along the Limpopo River.

The SAPS sought the help of the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) and the two organisations intercepted a BMW X3 which was being smuggled into Zimbabwe.

Realising that they had been cornered the smugglers fled from the scene and crossed into Zimbabwe, in the process abandoning the vehicle. The car was later towed back to South Africa.

agencies