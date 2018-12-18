Gaddafi’s son deported to Libya by ED Gvt, Returns to Zim after drama at Ethiopia airport

An adopted son of the late Libyan leader Colonel Muammar Gaddafi, Abhallha Mone Moussa Moummare, is resisting attempts by Zimbabwean authorities to have him deported to Tripoli, Libya, citing fears for his security, senators heard yesterday.

Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ziyambi Ziyambi told a Senate thematic committee on human rights that Gaddafi’s son recently refused to disembark from a plane in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, where he was supposed to board a connecting flight to Libya.

Minister Ziyambi was briefing senators on how Government was dealing with refugees, and addressing their living conditions in prisons.

The committee, led by Senator Oliver Chidawu (zanu-pf), had expressed concern over the living conditions of inmates, including a diet of vegetables without meat for days.

They also asked why refugees were being lumped together with serving prisoners.

“We do not have refugees in prison, but prohibited immigrants. They are fined and an order for deportation is given. Some of them stay for over two years. It is a challenge really,” said Minister Ziyambi.

“In certain instances, some of them refuse to go to their original countries saying ‘if we go there we will be persecuted’. I know there is one who refused to go, is it Gaddafi?” he said.

“He was deported through Ethiopia (but) when he got to Addis, he said ‘I am not going to Libya’ and they had to bring him back,” he said.

In an interview, Minister Ziyambi said Gaddafi’s son ran away from Libya after his father was deposed and killed in 2011, and arrived in Harare in 2014.

He has since approached the High Court challenging his detention at Chikurubi Maximum Security Prison and wants to be granted refugee or asylum status.

herald