The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) Chegutu acted on received information and arrested Honest Mbano (18) and Norest Machoko (24) in connection with a robbery case which occurred at G-Zone mine on 17/06/25.

The suspects, along with two others who are yet to be arrested, attacked a complainant and stole USD 120.

The complainant positively identified the suspects upon arrest.

Meanwhile, in other news, police in Harare are investigating a case of murder which occurred in Damafalls, Harare on 15/06/25 in which Cyprian Muradzi (25) died.

The suspect, only identified as Godwin alias Bogus assaulted the victim with open hands and booted feet on the head after accusing him of stealing a wheelbarrow.

The suspect is on the run. Anyone with information to report at any nearest Police Station.

In yet other news, on 15/06/25, detectives from CID Drugs and Narcotics, Beitbridge intercepted a haulage truck and arrested the driver, Temptation Guzhira (41) at Bubi Roadblock in connection with unlawful possession of dagga and 289 bottles of Broncleer Cough Syrup.

Similarly, a truck driver, Philip Gangata (53) was arrested at Beitbridge Border Post on 16/06/25 for unlawful possession of 50 boxes X 100 mls Broncleer Cough Syrup.

Meanwhile, Brighton Bongiseni (36) and Pardon Mutsvairo (34) were arrested at Northbound Buses searching bay, Beitbridge Border Post on 15/06/25 for unlawful possession of 222 bottles of Broncleer Cough Syrup.

The contraband was stashed in two X 20 litre containers.

Zwnews