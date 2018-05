Funeral parade for 5 soldiers killed in Murehwa accident

A funeral parade for five soldiers who perished in an accident in Murehwa on the 28th of April has been held at One Commando Barracks in Harare.

Some of the survivors who were injured came to bid farewell to the departed.

The accident occurred when a Zebra Kiss bus heading for Mutoko side swiped an army bus which was heading to Harare.

Eight people died on the spot while 31 others were injured.

The deceased included three civilians and the five soldiers.

zbc