FUNDS are available to pay teachers who will mark public examinations run by ZIMSEC, Primary and Secondary Education Minister, Dr Torerayi Moyo, said yesterday.

The minister told the National Assembly during its Question Time that there were budgeted funds to pay markers.

“Every fortnight, ZIMSEC receives funding from Treasury and as such, we have a budget to cater for all the markers who are going to mark all the Grade Seven, O-Level and A-Level Examinations. So, I am happy to inform the House that we have the funds to pay the markers,” Dr Moyo said.

Grade Seven learners completed their examinations last Monday, while O and A-Level examinations will start on Monday next week.

The examination body has in the past faced challenges in paying its markers, a situation that affected the smooth running of examinations.

ZIMSEC has since turned a page with no leaks being reported in the past two years.

Meanwhile, Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ziyambi Ziyambi said talks were ongoing under the Tripartite Negotiating Forum comprising Government, labour and employers to improve the conditions of service for civil servants.

“The talks are ongoing under the TNF and we are happy with the progress made so far,” he said.

The minister said appropriate announcements would be made if any agreements were reached.

The Herald