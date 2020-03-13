Warriors coach Zdravko Logarusic has made a few changes to the Warriors squad to face Algeria in the back-to-back 2021 AFCON qualifiers against Algeria later this month.

The technical team retained most of the players who did duty in the opening two matches of the campaign against Botswana and Zambia last year.

The squad is led by skipper Knowledge Musona who highlight the majority of the foreign-based players expected to travel to Algeria despite the threat of coronavirus.

Aston Villa midfielder Marvelous Nakamba, Khama Billiat, Alec Mudimu, Marshall Munetsi, and Tino Kadewere who has lit the French Ligue 2 with his goal scoring prowess are also part of the squad.

The technical team have also extended the call to England based Macauley Bonne, who was ruled out because of a medical condition but is now looking forward to making his bow with the Warriors.

However, it is still not clear whether the European teams would agree to release their players because of the travel restrictions to contain the deadly coronavirus.

He is expected to start in both ties against the Desert Foxes as Ronald Pfumbidzai will not be available due to a hip surgery done last month.

Tafadzwa Kutinyu also bounces back but there were no places for Thabani Kamusoko, Cliff Moyo, Kelvin Moyo and Highlanders forward Prince Dube, who has also been dropped from the CHAN squad.

Zimbabwe are scheduled to play Algeria on March 26 at the Mustapha Tchaker Stadium in Blida with the return match set for South Africa on March 29. CAF have ruled that the 2021 AFCON qualifiers should go ahead despite the coronavirus pandemic.

Algeria has become one of the hotspots in Africa and the Government of Zimbabwe has spoken against sending the team to the North African country at this point.

ZIFA have also written to the continental football mother body seeking postponement or rescheduling of the match to a neutral venue where there have been no reported cases.

Warriors squad:

Goalkeepers: Martin Mapisa (Zamora CF), Elvis Chipezeze (Baroka)

Defenders: Partson Jaure (Dynamos), Alec Mudimu (FC Sheriff Tiraspol), Teenage Hadebe (Yeni Malatyaspor), Divine Lunga (Golden Arrows), Ian Nekati (Chicken Inn), Peter Muduhwa (Highlanders).

Midfielders: Marshall Munetsi (Stade de Reims), Tafadzwa Kutinyu (Horoya AC), Butholezwe Ncube (Amazulu), Marvelous Nakamba (Aston Villa), Kudakwashe Mahachi (SuperSport United), Ovidy Karuru (Stellenbosch), Knowledge Musona (K.A.S Eupen), Khama Billiat (Kaizer Chiefs)

Strikers: Tinotenda Kadewere (Le Havre AC), Charlton Mashumba (Polokwane City), Knox, Mutizwa (Golden Arrows), Macauley Bonne (Charlton Athletic)

Will Afcon matches go ahead? Very unlikely

The Champions League and Europa League will be suspended by UEFA, according to reports. Due to the rapid spread of coronavirus throughout Europe, several matches have already been called off or played behind closed doors without supporters.

On Thursday, La Liga confirmed that all top-flight matches in Spain have been suspended for two weeks.

Serie A has also been postponed indefinitely with Italy on lockdown to prevent the spread of the virus. The popular English Premier League was also suspended late Friday after a number of players contracted coronavirus. It is not yet clear how CAF will proceed with a number of European based players now likely to be infected or in self isolation.

state media