ZAMBIA Chipolopolo boys have arrived in Harare ahead of Monday’s Cameroon 2021 Africa Cup of Nations final Group H qualifier against the Warriors of Zimbabwe. Although the Chipolopolo will be playing for pride having dropped out of the race for the AFCON, they will be using the match as a launchpad for the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers that kick off in June.

Zimbabwe is expected to field a third string side due to injuries, travel bans and yellow cards.

Coach Milutin ‘Micho’ Sredojevic has carried a full-strength squad that will looking to play together against the Warriors for the second time during the current FIFA window.

With the notable absence of the Zimbabwe Football Association (ZiFA) officials to receive the Chipolopolo, the embassy staff lead by Ambassador Emmanuel Chenda welcomed the team.

The Chipolopolo are staying at the Rainbow Towers Hotel.

Kick-off for the match is 9 pm CAT.

Zambia’s squad:

Goalkeepers: Mwenya Chibwe (Polokwane City-RSA), Allan Chibwe (Green Eagles), and Lameck Siame (Kabwe Warriors).

Defenders: Tandi Mwape, Kabaso Chongo (TP Mazembe-DRC), Luka Banda (Napsa Stars), Clement Mulashi, Adrian Chama (both Zesco United), and Benedict Chepeshi (Red Arrows).

Midfielders: Lubambo Musonda (Slask Wroclaw-Poland), Paul Katema (Red Arrows), Collins Sikombe (Lusaka Dynamos), Spencer Sautu (Power Dynamos), Enock Mwepu (Red Bull Salzburg-Austria), Nathan Sinkala (TP Mazembe), Clatous Chama, Rally Bwalya (both Simba SC-Tanzania), Gamphani Lungu (SuperSport United), and Roderick Kabwe (Black Leopards-RSA).

Strikers: Patson Daka (Red Bull Salzburg-Austria), Augustin Mulenga (Amazulu-RSA), Moses Phiri (Zanaco), and Amity Shamende (Green Eagles).