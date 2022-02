Mighty Warriors coach Sithethelelwe ‘Kwinji 15’ Sibanda is confident that her charges will deliver in their AWCON 2022 qualifier against Botswana tomorrow at the National Sports Stadium.

Speaking earlier on the coach said: “I think we are balanced now on all components of the game, physically, technically, mentally and tactically.

“I think we are on the good side of being able to manage the game and its demands.”

Meanwhile below is the squad: