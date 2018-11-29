FUEL situation gets worse as Harare runs dry, State media reports

HARARE: A snap survey in the capital by ZBC News today has revealed that the fuel situation worsened with most service stations experiencing long winding queues whilst several others were out of stock of both diesel and petrol.

Despite government guarantee that it is working flat out to rectify fuel availability in the country, the situation prevailing in Harare is dire, a scenario that will certainly affect productivity of most businesses as fuel is a key facilitator.

Motorists have called upon the government to prioritise fuel availability in the country.

zbc