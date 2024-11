The government through the Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority (ZERA) has hiked the pump prices of fuel.

ZERA has set the price of diesel at US$1.52 per litre, up from US$1.50 and the price of Blend E20 at US$1.51 per litre, up from US$1.49.

ZERA said the prices are for November 2024 based on M-1 and they will be effective up to 4 December 2024.

ZERA said in a notice: