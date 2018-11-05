Fuel, beverages supply improves as long queues disappear

Fuel and beverages supplies across the country are steadily improving, with the country’s major supplier of beverages making efforts to meet demand despite forex shortages.

A snap survey carried out over the weekend in Zvishavane, Shurugwi and Gweru showed that most service stations had fuel and there were no long winding queues that were characterized over the past few months.

Also Food outlets and Supermarkets as Chicken Inn, Chicken Slice, OK and Pick and Pay were selling Coke pets and Minute Maid juices that had also last been seen in fridges for weeks now.

Delta Corporation said it has not been receiving its forex allocation in the past 3 weeks, leading to the sporadic supply of its products on the market.

Company secretary Alex Makamure was quoted in privately owned paper saying that the group requires $5 million in foreign currency on a monthly basis to import raw materials.

Interviewed personnel expressed optimism over the situation.

“In every dark cloud there is a silver lining, we might be headed for good times, our prayer is that the situation remains normal,” said Mr Thandanani Nyathi a Zvishane motorist.

Mrs Marvelous Huchi said exorbitant prices of beverages were still an issue despite availability.

“The availability is a positive note, but pricing should be dealt with also. Imagine a 500 ml of coke pet sold at $2 a 100 percent increment before September,” she said.