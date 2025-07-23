Giant French broadcaster Canal+ has secured approval from South Africa’s competition tribunal for its proposed US$2 billion takeover of MultiChoice Group, clearing the final regulatory hurdle in the country and paving way for it to acquire Africa’s largest pay-TV group.

The South African Competition Tribunal said: “The parties are pleased to advise shareholders that the South African Competition Tribunal has approved the Proposed Transaction, subject to agreed conditions which include the implementation of the structure announced on 4 February 2025.”

Maxime Saada, CANAL+ chief executive, noted:

“The approval by South Africa’s Competition Tribunal marks the final stage in the South African competition process and clears the way for us to conclude the transaction in line with our previously communicated timeline.

“It is a hugely positive step forward in our journey to bring together two iconic media and entertainment companies and create a true champion for Africa.

“I’m excited about the potential this transaction unlocks for all stakeholders, notably South African consumers, creative businesses and the nation’s sporting ecosystem.

“The combined Group will benefit from enhanced scale, greater exposure to high-growth markets and the ability to deliver meaningful synergies.”

Commenting on the massive deal, MultiChoice Group chief executive Calvo Mawela, added: “The announcement marks a significant milestone and is a major step forward for both companies.

“It reflects the strength of our strategic vision and our ongoing commitment to continue uplifting the communities where we operate.

“We look forward to executing the remaining processes required to complete the transaction and to start building something extraordinary: a global media and entertainment company with Africa at its heart.”

MultiChoice Group is the parent company of MultiChoice South Africa – including SuperSport, M-Net and DStv Media Sales – MultiChoice Africa Holdings, Showmax Africa and Irdeto.

It is Africa’s leading content and entertainment platform, offering a wide range of products and services, including DStv, GOtv, Showmax, M-Net, SuperSport, Irdeto, and KingMakers.

Its products and services are used by over 23.5 million households in 50 markets across sub-Saharan Africa.

Newshawks