Music sensation Freeman vehemently refutes any association with criminal activities, clarifying that his connection with the late Godknows Machingura, a South Africa based music promoter, was solely centered around showbiz business.

Freeman’s camp emphasized that, like many local artists, their performances in South Africa were facilitated by Machingura. The artist recounts meeting Machingura in 2017 during the promotion of his first show in Durban.

Through his lawyer Dumisani Mthombeni, Freeman asserts that his social media posts featuring Machingura were expressions of gratitude after the promoter sponsored one of his music videos, ‘Unobvuma Here,’ featuring Nox.

Machingura, based in Durban, had promoted numerous Zimbabwean musicians and frequently shared photos with them on social media. Tragically, Machingura, 44, was one of the individuals shot by the Zimbabwe Republic Police in a recent incident.

According to a police report, Machingura was reportedly in Shamva monitoring the movement of their target before the fatal encounter. Freeman maintains his innocence, distancing himself from any criminal involvement and emphasizing the professional nature of his association with the late music promoter.