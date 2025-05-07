Hearts and Soul journalist Blessed Mhlanga who was granted bail yesterday is yet to be released from remand prison owing to errors on the Bail Order.

“We are at the lawyers offices uploading a letter to the High Court so that they correct errors on the Bail order.

“We doing everything we can to ensure we pay bail today and get him home,” said Florence Mhlanga, the journalist’s wife.

Prisoner 2344 @bbmhlanga In a statement made to his lawyers lambasted the President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa’s regime saying, “I have been released on bail, free but not free.

“I have learnt that the state can do what it pleases regardless of what the law says.

“The law works when they want it to work. So my release is without celebration, I have no faith in the judiciary system, I am submitted to it by lack of choice.”

