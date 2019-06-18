Four Left For Dead As Machete-Wielding Robbers Raid Gold Buyer’s House

All is not well in Bulawayo were six machete-wielding robbers pounced on a gold buyer’s house and brutally attacked four people with machetes, leaving them for dead before getting away with US$6 687, RTGS$1 000, five grams of gold and three digital gold scales, state media has reported.

Bulawayo acting provincial police spokesperson, Assistant Inspector Nomalanga Msebele confirmed the incident.

The incident happened at around 2AM on Sunday at a cottage along Herbert Chitepo Street and 1st Avenue.

Two of the victims who sustained deep cuts on their hands and legs are admitted at Mpilo Central Hospital while two have been discharged.

The suspects savagely cut them on the soles of their feet as they demanded to know where gold was kept.

The main house is used as an office by Mr Costa Lungisani Ncube where he buys and sells gold.

Mr Blessing Ncube (23), Evidence Ndlovu (17), Mthandazeli Sibanda (15) and Bruce Ncube (18) were sleeping when the armed robbers struck.