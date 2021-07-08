The ruling ZANU PF has declared founding ZAPU member and Chimurenga/Umvukela stalwart stalwart Abraham Nkiwane a national hero.
Nkiwane succumbed to prostate cancer at Bulawayo United Hospitals (UBH) on Tuesday where he was admitted.
He was 93.
Zanu-PF Secretary for Administration Obert Mpofu announced the national hero status to the Nkiwane family on Thursday evening at their residence in Umguza on the outskirts of Bulawayo.
Mpofu said the ruling party unanimously agreed that the late nonagenarian’s contributions in liberating Zimbabwe befit a national hero.
state media/Zwnews