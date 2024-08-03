Former Zimbabwe People’s Revolutionary Army (ZIPRA) High Command member General (retired) Jack Mpofu, born Makhethi Ndebele, has been declared a national hero.

Mpofu, who joined the liberation struggle in 1967 and rose to become a military instructor, died recently at the age of 82.

According to ZANU PF Patriots, Zanu-PF secretary for administration Obert Mpofu confirmed his status to the family, with mourners gathered in Bulawayo.

ZIPRA was the military wing of the Zimbabwe African People’s Union (ZAPU), a Marxist–Leninist political party in Rhodesia.

Zwnews