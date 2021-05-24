ZACC Boss Loice Matanda-Moyo

The Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) is still looking for Ex-Zimbabwe National Roads Administration (Zinara) boss Moses Julius Juma who is at large after losing a High Court appeal against both his conviction and sentence for abuse of office.

Apparently, ZACC has in the recent times nabbed a number of public office bearers on various graft related charges constituting criminal abuse of office.

Guruve Rural District Council Chief Executive Officer Tinos Marisa who was recently arrested for criminal abuse of office by ZACC and was freed on ZW$10 000 bail.

Marisa appeared before a Guruve magistrate on Saturday.

Apparently, three senior Zvishavane Town Council officials were also recently arrested by the Commission for allegedly flouting tender procedures and awarding the same contract twice to a company, JM Construction, which had failed to fulfil the terms of the first contract.

The three are Town Secretary Tinoda Mukutu, Housing Director Nhlanhla Ngwenya and Town Engineer Dominic Mapwashike (44).

Meanwhile, ZACC is warning members of the public about bogus ZACC Investigators who are going about masquerading as ZACC Investigators.

As stated by ZACC members of the public should always ask anyone that visits them purportedly from ZACC to identify themselves.

Meanwhile, Juma was first arrested in 2016 for abuse of office but was released after former Vice President Phelekezela Mphoko stormed Avondale Police Station and demanded his release.

He was rearrested in 2018 and sentenced to 30 months in prison and was supposed to serve two years in jail after six months were suspended from his sentence.

He appealed against the conviction and later disappeared while on bail, and since then he has been on the run.

-Zwnews