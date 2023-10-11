Image: ZBC

Former Zimbabwe netball team and Black Mambas goal shooter Pauline Jani has died.

She was 34.

Black Mambas coach Talent Museka confirmed the sad development to the national broadcaster ZBC News saying Jani died this Wednesday morning at Parirenyatwa Hospital after a long illness.

The eccentric shooter played a crucial role when Zimbabwe qualified for their maiden netball world cup in 2019.

Affectionately known as Gaffa in netball circles, Jani’s last dance with the national team was in the Gems’ last match at the 2019 Netball World Cup against Uganda.

She however remained a dominant force on the domestic scene.

Jani was the best goal shooter in the Rainbow Amatuer Netball League for the past three seasons. -ZBC