Former Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) board member development Remigio Makoni has died.

Makoni (65) died in Maryland, United States of America, where he had relocated a few years ago.

His family confirmed that he succumbed to a short illness. The funeral wake will take place at number 61 Fleming Road Southerton this weekend, once repatriation is finalised.

Burial is expected to take place at the family farm in Rusape next week.

Makoni was elected to the ZIFA board in 2004, in a set up that also included fellow board member Charles Nhemachena, vice-chairperson Wyatt Mpofu and Rafiq Khan as the board chairman.

Makoni was born on January 7, 1960 in Zimbabwe but was now a resident of Gaithersburg, Maryland.

The Herald