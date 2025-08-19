Former ZANU PF Member of Parliament for Chivi South Killer Zivhu has called for constitutional amendment to allow police licensed gun owners to shoot to kill armed robbers.

Posting on his X handle Zivhu said in life threatening situations firing warning shots could worsen things with robbers going for the kill.

“It’s time to update our laws to reflect the reality of violent crime.

“Police and licensed gun owners should be empowered to shoot to kill in life-threatening situations, rather than relying on warning shots that can escalate the situation,” he said.

Zivhu’s comments come a day after popular Ruwa businessperson Joseph Mutangadura was gunned down by suspected armed robbers.

Mutangadura, 67, was shot dead during an armed robbery at his farm along Dustain Road in Ruwa late on Sunday night, police confirmed on Monday.

Mutangadura, who owned a string of businesses in Ruwa including Mutangaz Hideout, Mutangaz Panyama and Lisheen Estate, was attacked by a gang of about seven masked robbers who stormed his farm at around 11PM.

According to a Zimbabwe Republic Police statement, the suspects were armed with pistols, claw bars and hammers.

They overpowered a security guard on duty, tied his hands with shoelaces, and forced him into the house.

Using metal bars, they broke down a door before confronting the businessman, who was in bed with his wife.

“The suspects shot the victim in the stomach before ransacking the house,” national police spokesman Commissioner Paul Nyathi said.

Both Mutangadura and his wife were rushed to Eden Hospital in Windsor, Ruwa, where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

His wife was said to be in a critical condition.

Zwnews