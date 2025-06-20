The family of the late former Zambian President Edgar Lungu has announced that he will be buried in South Africa.

This was after the family and the Zambian government could not reach an agreement on how to send-off the former leader.

Lungu died while in South Africa receiving a specialised medical treatment.

In a statement, Lungu’s family says he will be laid to rest in South Africa in accordance with their wishes.

The family says this period has been emotional and they are grateful for the support and condolences extended from across the continent and the globe.

They also say that they thanked the government of South Africa for their support and for honouring the family’s decision to hold a private funeral and burial here in the country.

Lungu’s family has called for peace amongst Zambians during this time and thanks all friends, supporters and members of the public for their understanding.

The family says the details regarding the funeral arrangements and burial will be shared to the Zambian and South African public in due course.

