Former Zambian International player Enock Mwepu rushed to hospital in Lusaka after ‘collapsing’

Former Zambian international footballer and English Premier League midfielder Enock Mwepu was rushed to hospital on Sunday and is undergoing “precautionary checks”.

Initial reports in Zambia claimed Mwepu, 25, suffered a suspected heart attack. Brighton have since confirmed the ex-player has been admitted to hospital after falling unwell.

“Enock was taken unwell in Zambia and is currently undergoing precautionary checks,” a Brighton spokesperson has told the BBC. “Our medical team is in communication with the hospital to assist if required. The club would like to thank the many well-wishers for their messages and support.”

Having impressed at Brighton last season, Mwepu was tragically forced to retire at the age of 24 in October 2022 due to a hereditary heart condition.

Mwepu is now working for his former team, Brighton and Hove, as U9s coach.