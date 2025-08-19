Image: SportsEvolution360

Former Warriors captain Peter Ndlovu, Edelbert Dinha, Ralph Nkomo, and Tendai Mangoti visited the Ndoro family in Sandton last night to pay their respects to the late Tendai Ndoro, a striker who inspired many in Zimbabwe and South Africa.

Ndoro was found dead on Monday in his apartment at the age of 40.

The cause of death was not immediately clear, but Ndoro had been battling health issues earlier this year.

