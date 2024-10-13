Tito Mboweni, South Africa’s former finance minister and governor of the South African Reserve Bank (SARB), has died.

He was 65.

Mboweni died after a short illness.

His family released a statement late on Saturday night announcing his passing.

“It is with deep sadness that the Mboweni Family announces the passing of former Reserve Bank governor and minister of finance Tito Titus Mboweni.

“The family is devastated by governor Mboweni’s passing after a short illness.

“He passed away in hospital in Johannesburg on Saturday night surrounded by his loved ones,” the statement read.

