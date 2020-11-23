A group of former national security officials from past Republican administrations are calling on Republican leaders, particularly those in Congress, to demand that Trump stop subverting the election and begin the transition to Biden.

“We therefore call on Republican leaders – especially those in Congress – to publicly demand that President Trump cease his anti-democratic assault on the integrity of the presidential election,” they said in a statement.

“President Trump’s continued efforts to cast doubt on the validity of the election and to interfere in state electoral processes undermine our democracy and risk long-term damage to our institutions,” the statement continues.

The former officials say that encouragement of Trump’s tactics is a risk to democracy. “By encouraging President Trump’s delaying tactics or remaining silent, Republican leaders put American democracy and national security at risk.”

The list includes Tom Ridge, Michael Hayden, Chuck Hagel, Richard Armitage and Ken Wainstein.

Trump has refused to concede the race and blocked his administration from taking any of the administrative steps typically taken in a transfer of power.

This includes allowing the General Services Administration to declare that there is a president-elect — a move that triggers the transition process.

