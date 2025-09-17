Former President Peter Mutharika is emerging as the early front-runner in Malawi’s 2025 general elections, with unofficial results showing a strong lead in many regions — including areas traditionally loyal to incumbent President Lazarus Chakwera’s Malawi Congress Party (MCP).

As vote counting continued nationwide on Wednesday, preliminary tallies suggest a potential electoral upset.

Mutharika of the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), is dominating in the Southern Region, sweeping districts such as Thyolo, Mulanje, Phalombe, Zomba, Mangochi, Salima, Nkhata Bay and Ntcheu, with vote shares ranging from 65 to 80 percent.

More striking are his inroads into MCP strongholds in the Central and Northern Regions. Early figures show Mutharika narrowing the gap in Kasungu, Dedza, Karonga, Mzimba, and Mzuzu City – areas where MCP previously held commanding leads.

In urban centres, Mutharika appears to be outperforming expectations.

Unofficial results from Blantyre, Zomba, Lilongwe City and Mzuzu show him leading significantly, a trend analysts attribute to high youth turnout and growing urban dissatisfaction with the ruling party.

Chakwera’s core support zones – including Ntchisi, Lilongwe Rural, Dowa and Mchinji – are still being tallied.

However, early results suggest slimmer margins than in previous elections.

The Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) has authorised media outlets to publish unofficial results, provided they are verified with MEC officials.

Speaking during a press briefing on Tuesday, MEC chairperson Annabel Mtalimanja emphasised the importance of transparency and urged political actors to follow formal channels when raising concerns.

Despite technical challenges, including malfunctioning machines and network delays, Mtalimanja assured the public that the counting process will not be rushed.

“According to election laws, the counting of votes must continue until all the ballots are completed, and the process must be thorough and transparent to maintain credibility and public trust,” she said.

Malawi’s 2025 elections were held under the 50 percent-plus one rule, requiring a candidate to secure an outright majority to avoid a runoff.

With 17 presidential contenders in the race, the early surge by Mutharika is reshaping expectations in what was widely seen as a tight contest between him and Chakwera.

APA News