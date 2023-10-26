Former Zimbabwe Republic Police national spokesperson Oliver Mandipaka says Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) vice president Tendai Biti is in Zambia pushing for a Southern African Development Community SADC Summit on Zimbabwe following the recent disputed polls.

Mandipaka who is now a ZANU PF parliamentarian says Biti should be punished using the Patriotic Act.

“Intelligence sources who followed up on Biti reported that he traveled to Zambia to meet @HHichilema ahead of a SADC Summit on Zimbabwe elections scheduled for 31 Oct.

“Patriotic Act must begin to get busy,” he says.

Apparently, Commissioner of the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission, Gabriel Chaibva also claims that Biti is in Zambia.

“The Co-CCC acting President Tendai Biti is in Zambia right now. He touched K Kaunda Airport at 21:47 pm aboard a Boeng 777-300ER, Emirates EK 714.

“He was escorted into statehouse by

@HHichilema security.

“SADC intents to hold a summit on Zimbabwe elections on 31 October,” says Chaibva.

Zwnews