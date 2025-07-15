Nigeria’s former President Muhammadu Buhari will be buried today in his hometown, Daura, Katsina State.

President Buhari died in a London clinic on Sunday, 13 July, at the age of 82 after a prolonged illness.

The plane carrying the former leader’s body left the UK at about 7:48 am, spokesperson Mr Garba Shehu said.

“The body left London by 7:48 am and it is expected to arrive in Nigeria after 7 hours. The grave is being dug,” Mr Shehu told journalists in Daura.

This means that the burial, initially scheduled to be held at 2 pm today, will be delayed by about one hour.

The former President will be buried in accordance with Islamic rites in his hometown of Daura.

The ceremony is expected to draw an array of dignitaries, including fellow Presidents, former colleagues, traditional leaders and a cross-section of the Nigerian society.

–Premium Times Nigeria