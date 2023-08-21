FORMER Mozambique President Joaquim Chissano today met Citizens Coalition for Change leader and presidential candidate Mr Nelson Chamisa ahead of elections.

According to a Tweet by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Trade, President Chissano’s meeting with Mr Chamisa is part of ongoing engagements with participating political parties ahead of the Harmonised Elections.

On Wednesday, August 23, Zimbabweans go to the polls to elect a president, National Assembly and local authority representatives.

— Chronicle