The football community came together to pay their last respects to former Mighty Warriors team manager, Tafadzwa Bhasera, who was laid to rest at Zororo Memorial Park in Harare.

Tafadzwa Bhasera died on Sunday at the age of 36, leaving a void in football administration, and her contributions to the sport will be deeply missed.

As the Team Manager for the senior national women’s team, the Mighty Warriors from 2020 to 2021, Bhasera played a crucial role in shaping the team’s success, including their participation in the COSAFA Women’s Championship.

Bhasera’s impact on football extended beyond her role with the Mighty Warriors.

She also served as the Chief Executive Officer of Harare City FC, leading the team to victory in the 2017 Chibuku Super Cup.

Her leadership and vision played a significant role in the team’s success during their peak.

The football fraternity, including players, coaches, and administrators, joined the Bhasera family to bid farewell to an iconic personality who made a difference in football administration.

Bhasera is survived by two children.

ZBC