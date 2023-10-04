Former MDC-T and PDP Member, Sengezo Tshabangu, Claims to Recall CCC MPs and Councillors in Letters to Speaker of Parliament and Local Government Minister
Sengezo Tshabangu, a former member of both the MDC-T and PDP, who previously assumed the role of interim SG and is suspected of endorsing letters that led to the emergence of double CCC candidates, has penned correspondence to the Speaker of Parliament and the Minister of Local Government, ostensibly seeking to recall CCC MPs and councillors.
Bulawayo Metropolitan Province
- Pashor Raphael Sibanda (Cowdray Park)
- Ereck Gono (Lobengula-Magwegwe)
- Nicola Jane Watson (Bulawayo South)
- Desmond Makaza (Mpopoma-Mzilikazi)
- Obert Manduna (Nketa)
- Mlilo Sitabile (Proportional Representation)
- Jasmine Toffa (Proportional Representation)
- Janeth Dube (Proportional Representation)
- Evidence Zana (Youth Quota)
Matabeleland South
- Morgan Ncube (Beitbridge West)
- Nomathemba Sibanda (Proportional Representation)
- Velisiwe Nkomo (Proportional Representation)
Matabeleland North
- Prince Dubeko Sibanda (Binga North)
- Bright Moyo Vanya (Lupane East)
Harare Metropolitan Province
- Febion Munyaradzi Kufahakutizwi (Mabvuku Tafara)
The councillors purportedly recalled by Tshabangu are:
Bulawayo Metropolitan Province
- Shepherd Sithole (Ward 1)
- Nkosinathi Hove-Mpofu (Ward 6)
- Donaldson Mabutho (Ward 9)
- Takunda Felix Madzana (Ward 18)
- Simbarashe Dube (Ward 20)
- Tinevimbo Maphosa (Ward 21)
- Thobeka Mmeli Moyo (Ward 22)
- Arnold Batirai (Ward 24)
- Sarah Cronje (Proportional Representation)
- Mhizha Tabeth (Proportional Representation)
- Sibanda Dorcas (Proportional Representation)
- Zibusiso Tshongwe (Proportional Representation)
Matabeleland South
- Granger Nyoni (ProvincialCouncil)
- Gugu Ncube (Provincial Counncil)
Matabeleland North
- Maundura Mbiri (Provincial Council)
Masvingo
- Shantel Chiwara (Ward 2)
Epworth
- Anna Sande ((Provincial Council)