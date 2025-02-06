Former Manicaland Resident Minister Tinaye Elisha Nzirasha Chigudu has died.

He was 83.

Chigudu died at his Mt Pleasant home in Harare yesterday night after a long illness.

His brother, Edgar Tafirenyika Chigudu, confirmed the news to The Manica Post.

“My brother passed on at his Mt Pleasant home,” said Cde Chigudu.

The late Chigudu fought for the independence of this country under the Zimbabwe African People’s Union military wing ZIPRA.

He held several posts in the civil service, and also served as the Governor of Manicaland Province.

He had been unwell for a long time.