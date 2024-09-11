The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) is appealing for information which may lead to the arrest of Michael Tinotenda Tichaona Mungure who is being sought in connection with a case of fraud involving ZiG 3 754 535.82.

The suspect, who is a former loans officer at a local bank, is alleged to have withdrawn the cash from the bank after two clients had submitted loan applications for agricultural purposes.

ZRP is inviting anyone with information to report at any nearest Police Station.

Meanwhile, reference is made to a video which has gone viral on social media platforms in which two women are seen assaulting another woman on allegations of having an extra-marital affair with one of the women’s husband.

Police say investigations are in progress.

In orther news, ZRP reiterates that the public must exercise self restraint when faced with disputes or disagreements with friends, relatives or any member of the society.

Communities are implored to find peaceful ways of resolving differences or disputes without resorting to violence.

Zwnews