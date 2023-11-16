Former deputy minister for Finance and Economic Development Terrence Mukupe has been sentenced to three years in prison for corruption.

He was also slapped with a US$12 780 fine.

Mukupe and three accomplices spent last night in remand prison pending sentencing today after being convicted for importing more than 138 000 litres of diesel in three tankers without paying duty.

Mukupe was convicted along with drivers Sam Kapisoriso, Joseph Taderera and Leonard Mudzuto for unlawfully importing diesel without paying duty.

The three drivers drove the tankers into Zimbabwe with diesel meant for DRC, but replaced the fuel with water in Zimbabwe.

The National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe said after conviction the four lost bail and remained in custody pending sentence which has since been made, at the High Court, by Justice Benjamin Chikowero.

Zwnews